8 Stunning 'Snowy' Destinations For A Romantic Retreat Within 8 Hours Of Distance From Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 10, 2023
Ladakh: The land of high passes gets covered with snow during winter season. Surrounded by majestic Himalayan, Karakoran, and Zanskar mountain ranges, Ladakh offers breathtaking sceneries of lakes, hills, and monasteries
Lachung: If seeing snow is your only aim and you are okay to brave some chilling winds, Lachung is the place for you. Visit this place in the month of January and this small picturesque hill town is going to mesmerise you with its amazing weather
Auli: A place famous for skiing, his hill station in Uttarakhand is mostly covered in snow during winters. The view of the Himalayas is breathtaking during November to February. There's also a longest cable car in Auli and the look is stunning
Narkanda: Just 60 km from Shimla, this beautiful hill town receives snowfall in the month of December, making it a perfect romantic destination for couples. There are several adventure spots and hiking up to Hatu peak is popular
Tawang: A city in Arunachal Pradesh is a dream destination for many. The place becomes more attractive in December after snowfall as it receives heavy snowfall during winters
Mcleodganj: The city is covered in snow blanket during winters. This is a best place for honeymoon for couples during the month of January. You can enjoy para-gliding and trekking and visit Namgyal monastery
Dhanaulti: Not too popular but it is one of the most visited places by tourist to witness snowfall. Take blessings from Surkhanda Devi when in the city. It offers jaw-droppingly view of the snow covered Himalayas
Spiti: This is one of the coldest places in India located in the midst of the Himalayas. The place turns into a wonderland during winter season. The valley is popular among tourists and if you haven't yet visited, winters is the best time to hit the roads
