8 Stunning Pictures Of Super Blue Moon 2023 From Across The Globe

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 31, 2023
"Once in a blue moon" moment on August 30, 2023, as Super Blue Moon was seen in the night sky. This picture is captured in Delhi last night
Twitter/ shekhar16793
The rare super blue moon rises over the iconic Liver Building in Liverpool, England
Twitter/ James Maloney
Super Blue Moon as seen in USA's Alabama
Twitter/@klkhr16
The beautiful Super Moon seen in Tibet
Twitter/ Suepin
The rare Moon captured in America
Twitter/ tupelojason
The stunning Super Blue Moon seen in Camperdown Park, Scotland
Twitter/ Paul Vinova
Two birds and one blue supermoon in the sky. Madison, USA
Twitter/ Trevor Keller
Another stunning snap of the Super Blue Moon
Twitter/That Guy Shane
