8 Stunning Pictures Of Super Blue Moon 2023 From Across The Globe

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 31, 2023

"Once in a blue moon" moment on August 30, 2023, as Super Blue Moon was seen in the night sky. This picture is captured in Delhi last night

Twitter/ shekhar16793

The rare super blue moon rises over the iconic Liver Building in Liverpool, England

Twitter/ James Maloney

Super Blue Moon as seen in USA's Alabama

Twitter/@klkhr16

The beautiful Super Moon seen in Tibet

Twitter/ Suepin

The rare Moon captured in America

Twitter/ tupelojason

The stunning Super Blue Moon seen in Camperdown Park, Scotland

Twitter/ Paul Vinova

Two birds and one blue supermoon in the sky. Madison, USA

Twitter/ Trevor Keller

Another stunning snap of the Super Blue Moon

Twitter/That Guy Shane

