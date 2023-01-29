8 reasons why you should head to Rashtrapati Bhavan's Amrit Udyan

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 29, 2023

The iconic Mughal Gardens in Rashtrapati Bhavan has been renamed as 'Amrit Udyan' by the Central government

The garden will be open to public for two months from January 31 to March 26

The garden is open for public viewing when the flowers are in full bloom

In this year's Udyan Utsav, visitors will be able to see specially cultivated tulips of 12 unique varieties which are expected to bloom in phases

Floral carpets and beautiful patches of Pasadena, Pansy, China Man, Marigold, Antigun, Pink Parfait, Dahlia, Zambra, Laptosinia floral varieties will be a sight for sore eyes

Inspired by the Mughal Gardens of Jammu and Kashmir, the Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens in 1917

The gardens followed the Mughal style, apparnetly at the bidding of Lady Hardinge when the Viceroy’s House was built on Raisina Hills in Delhi after the British shifted the capital from Calcutta in 1911

Spread over an area of 15 acres, the garden is a mix of Indian and Western architecture

