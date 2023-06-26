8 Psychological Facts About BEST FRIENDS

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 26, 2023
If a friendship last longer than 7 years, psycology says it will last a lifetime
Never mind losing a friend, because a real one will never be lost
Friendship is not about, who you spend the most time with, it's about who you have the best time with
A strong friendship doesn't need daily conversation and togetherness
Best Friends are people who make your problems- their problems, so that you don't hav eto go through them alone
A true friend is someone who sees the pain in your eyes, while everyone else believes the smile on your face
Only a true friend will tell you to your face, what others were saying behind your back
Sometimes, being with your best friend is all the therapy you need
