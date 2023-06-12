8 Natural Antibiotics To Boost Your Immunity This Monsoon Season

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 12, 2023
Garlic contains a compound called allicin, which has strong antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties. Consuming raw garlic or adding it to your meals can help boost your immune system
Raw Honey has natural antibacterial properties due to the presence of enzymes and hydrogen peroxide. Consuming a teaspoon of raw honey or adding it to warm water or herbal tea can help soothe a sore throat and fight infections
Ginger has potent antimicrobial properties that can help fight off infections. You can consume ginger tea or add fresh ginger to your soups, stews, or stir-fries for its immune-boosting benefits
Apple Cider Vinegar has antibacterial and antifungal properties. Dilute it in water and consume it as a tonic or use it topically to treat skin infections
Echinacea is an herb that stimulates the immune system and possesses antimicrobial properties. The herb can be consumed in the form of teas or supplements, which can be beneficial for preventing or managing infections
Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound known for its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects. Adding turmeric to your curries, smoothies, or warm milk can provide immune support
Oregano oil is another natural antibiotic that contains carvacrol and thymol which are known for their antimicrobial properties. Diluted oregano oil can be consumed orally or applied topically to treat various infections
Horseradish roots contain compounds like isothiocyanates, particularly allyl isothiocyanate, that possess antimicrobial activity against various bacteria and fungi
