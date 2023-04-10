8 Most expensive car number plates around the world

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 10, 2023
Before P7 broke the record, MM from California worth $24.3 million was the most expensive license plate in the world
F1 from England worth $20 million is the third expensive number plate
New York from USA worth $20 Million takes the number four spot
AA9 from Dubai worth $10 million auctioned to raise charity is number fifth on the list
D5 from Dubai worth $9.6 million is sixth on the list of most expensive number plate in the world
AA8 from Dubai worth $9.5 million is another number plate auctioned to raise charity that comes seventh on the list
'1' from Abu Dhabi worth $9.5 million comes eighth on the list
09 from Dubai worth $5.7 million comes ninth on the list
