8 Morning Habits To Excel In Life And Work

August 05, 2023
Avoid checking your phone within 10 minutes of waking up. Checking your phone can lead to stress and anxiety
Make your bed! This is a simple thing that will help you feel less lethargic and promotes a clam mind
The 3rd task of the day should be drinking water. Make sure to drink a glass of water after waking up to help your body recover from overnight hydration
Practice gratitude! Start writing a gratitude journal, thank God or your family for all things in your life. This will make you happier, and more empathteic and improve your self esteem
Go out for a run or just excercise at home. It is important to exercise as it helps your your body release endorphins that boosts your mood, reduces stress amd improves focus
Make sure to inculcate the habit of reading. Reading regularly, whether it's books, articles, or newspapers, it helps reduce stress, improve your communication and sharpens your focus for the day ahead
Meditate regularly! This will help you bring peace and balance to the brain in the morning. 10 minutes of meditation in a day will help you stay mentally active throughout the day
Give yourself enough time to complete the entire cycle. Do not rush to finish all these things, just to do it for the sake of it. Take time out for YOURSELF!
