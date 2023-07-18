8 Monsoon Essentials You Must Have To Beat The Rain In Style

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 18, 2023
Apart from raincoat and umbrella; you need to have these 8 monsoon essentials to beat the rain in style. AirPods Case: is the perfect way to keep your AirPods safe and protected during the monsoon season. They also, come in stylish vibrant colours
HK Basics
Backpack: Go for bag that is durable and water resistant
Laptop bag: This is incredibly important in monsoon because you spent a fortune on buying your laptop. You can get caught up in the rain anytime, anywhere. So get a bag that's fashionable, water-proof, sophisticated and of course durable
Fanny pack: are in trend and are also waterproof. You can use them when you don't wish to carry too many things with you. You can easily keep your phone, cash, cards and earphones inside them
Wear a wide-brimmed hat: as suggested by Surabhi Batra of Snapdeal as it not only adds a touch of sophistication to your rainy day outfit but also protects your face and hair from the rain. You can choose a hat made from waterproof materials like nylon or waxed cotton for maximum protection
Choose waterproof footwear: Keeping feet dry is quite problematic on rainy days, but is essential. Wear waterproof footwear like Chelsea boots, ankle-length rain boots, or even waterproof sneakers. In addition to this, you should choose colours that go well with your wardrobe
While going to office or college or any outing during monsoon; always carry your valuables in a waterproof handbag
A stylish yet rain friendly side bag is a must have for monsoon outings
