8 Lord Hanuman Temples With Interesting History That You Must Visit

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 30, 2023

1. Bade Hanumanji Mandir in Prayagraj Sangam: where Lord Hanuman is submerged in Ganga and devotees worship Hanumanji in a reclining position

2. Hanuman Garhi Mandir: in Ayodhya where Hanumanji is believed to be present here as the 'Guardian of Ayodhya Nagari'

3. Jakhu Mandir: is one of the oldest Lord Hanuman temples in the world and a major pilgrim attraction of Shimla. It is believed that Hanumanji rested here for a few minutes while returning to Rameswaram carrying Sanjeevani Boothi

4. Sankat Mochan Hanuman Mandir: in Varanasi is where Hanumanji gave darshan to Great Sant Goswami Tulsidasji

5. Namakkal Anjaneyar Mandir: is a Hanumanji Mandir where Bhagwan Vishnu gave darshan to Mata Lakshmiji and Hanumanji in Narasimha Swaroop

6. Mehdipur Balaji Mandir: is considered as the most powerful Hanuman Mandir in the world where devotees can get rid from Black Magic and Evil Spirits

7. Salasaar Balaji Hanuman Mandir: is the only Hanumanji mandir in the world where devotees can see Hanumanji in beard and moustache

8. Anjaneyar Parvat in Hampi: is considered the Birth Place of Hanumanji

