Mumbai: 8 places in the city that serve affordable food after midnight

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 03, 2023
World Food Centre in Cuffe Parade is famous for its street Chinese food and remains open till midnight
Egg Bhurji at a street stall just outside Churchgate Station remains open till 2-3 am and is good to satisfy midnight hunger
WTC Manoj Pasta in Cuffe Parade for its delectable pastas, pizzas and remains open till 12 am
Nawab Seekh Corner in Kurla serves delicious kebabs till 4 am in the morning
Yalla Yalla, a Middle Eastern street food joint in Andheri (W) remains open till 3:30 am
Bagdadi Restaurant, Colaba stays open till 12:30 am. Butter Chicken with Naan and Biryani here are a must try
Chatai Pav Bhaji at Kings Circle, Matunga remains open till 12 am and serves yummy Pav Bhaji and Pulao
Noor Mohammadi Hotel & Restaurant at Bhendi Bazaar remains open till 1:15 am and serves best Mutton Shank, Biryani, Shami Kebabs and Dal Gosht
