8 Impressive Sculptures Depicting Indian History Through Stone Carvings

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 25, 2023

Arulmigu Parimala Ranganathar Thiruindalur, Tamil Nadu: Hanumanji carrying Sanjeevani Parvat to save the life of Laxmanji

Twitter: @varshaparmar06

Chennakeshava Mandir in Belur, Karnataka: Bhishma Pitamah on the bed of arrows

12th Century Amruteshvara Mandir in Amruthapura, Karnataka: The golden arrow released by Shri Ram perforated all the 7 Sal trees & even levelled areas of the mountain & then entered the Earth

Chintala Venkataramana Swamy Temple, Tadipatri, Andhra Pradesh: Ravan and Hanumanji Samwad is carved magnificently

Thillai Nataraja Temple, Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu: Depiction of Maa Durga as Mahishasur Maridini

Parimala Ranganatha Perumal Thiruvilandur, Tamil Nadu: Sculpture depicts the Samvaad between Maa Yashoda and Shri Krishna

Ahobilam Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh: Bhagwan Narasimha Swamy emerges from a pillar to save his Bhakt Prahlad

Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu: Descent of the Ganga River

Thanks For Reading!

Ram Setu: 9 Interesting Scientific And Mythological Facts To Know About The Mysterious Bridge
Find out More