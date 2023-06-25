8 Impressive Sculptures Depicting Indian History Through Stone Carvings

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 25, 2023
Arulmigu Parimala Ranganathar Thiruindalur, Tamil Nadu: Hanumanji carrying Sanjeevani Parvat to save the life of Laxmanji
Twitter: @varshaparmar06
Chennakeshava Mandir in Belur, Karnataka: Bhishma Pitamah on the bed of arrows
12th Century Amruteshvara Mandir in Amruthapura, Karnataka: The golden arrow released by Shri Ram perforated all the 7 Sal trees & even levelled areas of the mountain & then entered the Earth
Chintala Venkataramana Swamy Temple, Tadipatri, Andhra Pradesh: Ravan and Hanumanji Samwad is carved magnificently
Thillai Nataraja Temple, Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu: Depiction of Maa Durga as Mahishasur Maridini
Parimala Ranganatha Perumal Thiruvilandur, Tamil Nadu: Sculpture depicts the Samvaad between Maa Yashoda and Shri Krishna
Ahobilam Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh: Bhagwan Narasimha Swamy emerges from a pillar to save his Bhakt Prahlad
Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu: Descent of the Ganga River
Thanks For Reading!