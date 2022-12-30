8 home remedies to cure hangover naturally after New Year's Eve party

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 30, 2022
All set for the New Year's Eve party and drink beyond your appetite? And don't know how to cure the hangover next day? Here are some simple home remedies that have been passed on by our grandmothers to cure hangover
Water: Drinking plenty of water can help you get rid of hangover symptoms easily. Alcohol dehydrates the body and by drinking water in regular intervals, you provide required hydration. Water also dilutes the pollutants that remain in your stomach
Honey: The potassium content in honey helps mitigate the negative effects of excessive alcohol consumption, thus making it a good remedy for hangover. Honey also includes fructose, a form of sugar that aids in the metabolism of excess alcohol in the body, lessening hangover symptoms
Ginger: This is another tried-and-tested remedy for hangover. Ginger aids in the digestion of alcohol, soothing the stomach and provides quick relief
Bananas: Heavy drinking causes loss of potassium from the body. Bananas can easily replace potassium as well as lost electrolytes. Potassium is abundant in several foods like dry fruits (raisins and apricots), beans, avocado. Bananas also helps to relax the stomach and increase energy levels
Tomato Juice: Drink tomato juice, this will help alleviate hangover symptoms. Tomato juice contains fructose, a form of sugar, just like honey, that aids in the faster metabolism of alcohol
Drink Tea or Coffee The caffeine present in coffee and tea acts as a stimulant. It can help with the grogginess that accompanies hangovers. Brew your favourite tea or coffee when you wake up. This way, you can sip on some tea or coffee to relieve the last night hangover
Get Rest It is important to rest enough to get rid of hangover. The effects of alcohol can interfere with your ability to perform tasks at work or at home even if you feel good the next morning. Try getting as much sleep as possible to prevent fatigue
