8 historical monuments you must visit during this Republic Day

Red Fort: It stands as one of the most impressive monuments in India and serves as a symbol of the country’s rich heritage. On Republic Day, the Indian national flag is hoisted here
Jallianwala Bagh: commemorates the massacre of 1919 and thus, India's Independence Struggle
Taj Mahal: Situated in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, this iconic monument is among the seven wonders of the world and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is synonymous with India’s rich historical legacy
Statue of Unity: Located in Gujarat, this is the world’s tallest statue, with a height of 182 m built to commemorate the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It is also an excellent spot for bird watching and quite scenic too
Gateway of India: Located in Mumbai, it is one of the most iconic landmarks in India. Built during British rule, the arch monument serves as a reminder of India’s colonial past
Victoria Memorial: Situated in Kolkata, the place features an eclectic mix of Mughal and British architectural styles, with its white marble exterior adorned with gardens and fountains
Charminar: This is a famous landmark in Hyderabad with its graceful minarets
Qutub Minar: Located in Delhi, this towering minaret is the world’s tallest brick minaret and the second tallest tower in India
