8 Gauri Khan Design pieces that will transform your space into a luxury heaven

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 30, 2023
Multi Table Lamp made of natural wood it imitates the loop of a knot. It can elevate any simplistic or minimalistic design to the highest heights and bring any boring room to life.
Walnut Wood Bookends will give your bookshelf a touch of luxury and elegance with these bookends. It's an artefact that will leave a lasting impression.
Green Marble Cactus Type 2 sculpture makes it a collectible piece and can be used to add a whimsical touch to the space.
Black & White Marble Globe Planter is trendy and beautiful spherical shrub planter made of dual-colour marble. It's ideal for any room or workstation.
Gold Side Table is ideal as a coffee table or cocktail table, it blends with all types of decor. The piece screams sophistication and class.
Walnut Wood Small Tray is statement rectangular tray with a dark wood finish and knotted rope print are crafted from natural wood. It is durable, low-maintenance, compact, and spacious.
Black & White Marble Quad Candle Holder is one-of-a-kind candle holder that adds a contemporary touch to your tables! When paired with two or more holders, it can create a dramatic display of lights and elevate your space.
White Marble Horse Artifact is a head-turner. The white marble draws attention to the artwork and gives it a magnificent appearance. The sculpture makes it a perfect statement piece.
Thanks For Reading!