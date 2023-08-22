8 Essential Monsoon Care Tips To Keep Your Child Healthy

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 22, 2023
Immune booster: Include a variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables in their diet, as they are rich in vitamins and antioxidants. Additionally, ensure they get adequate sleep, as it plays a vital role in maintaining a strong immune system.
Hygiene Practices: Encourage your kids to wash their hands frequently, especially before and after meals, after using the restroom, and after playing outside. Use antibacterial soaps or hand sanitisers for effective germ protection
Stay Hydrated: Promote proper hydration to your children, highlighting its benefits for staying hydrated, and eliminating toxins. Encourage boiled water for protection against waterborne diseases, and include homemade fruit juices while cautioning against unreliable street-side options
Dress Appropriately: Ensure your children are dressed in loose cotton t-shirts, tops, shorts, skirts, and bottoms made from soft materials. This will help keep them comfortable in humid temperatures. Tight clothing can cause irritation and discomfort as they sweat, so opt for loose-fitting attire for your kids
Avoid Street Foods: Avoid street food during monsoon season. During this time the chances of contamination of food are high, which can lead to gastrointestinal problems. Choose home-cooked meals prepared with fresh ingredients to ensure food safety
Keep Surroundings Clean: Mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and malaria are prevalent during the monsoon. Prevent mosquito breeding by keeping your surroundings clean and free of stagnant water. Use mosquito nets or repellents to protect your children from mosquito bites
Consume plenty of Vitamin C: Rainy season breeds viruses. Boost immunity with Vitamin C through fruits like oranges, mosambi, lemon, apples, bananas, beetroot, tomatoes, etc. Parents can add fruit bowls, juices, and smoothies for children's health
Regular Health Check-ups: Schedule regular health check-ups for your children during the monsoon season. This will help detect any underlying health issues early on and ensure timely treatment. Inputs from Dr Nidhi Rawal, Consultant Pediatric Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist at Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital
