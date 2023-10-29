8 Best Gifts You Can Give To Your Wife On Karwa Chauth

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 29, 2023
Karwa Chauth is an important festival in India celebrated by married women especially in Northern states. Married women fast for day long for their husband's long and healthy life. This is the day of love when husband too shower his love and appreciate his wife's efforts & importance in his life. Husband can pamper his wife with these gifts to make her happy on this Karwa Chauth. Gift her 'Jewellery'- a necklace, earrings, or ring
How about taking her on a 'Dinner' date on Karwa Chauth or day after? Spend some quality time with her, appreciate each other's presence in your lives and spend an evening away from all the worldly stress. Make your significant one realise their importance in your life
Gift her a 'Body Massage, facial and leg massage coupons.' She will be happy seeing that you care for her relaxation and it will give her a much needed break from hectic daily chores and rejuvenate. It will act as a stress buster
Give her 'Tickets for the vacation' you have planned for both of you. But yes, make sure that before giving this surprise, take into consideration her work schedule and other things and then, fix a flexible date for your couple trip
If your wife is a shopholic, this gift will make her jump with joy. Give her a 'Gift Card' of her favourite brand or store or shopping site. That shopping will be a memorable experience for her as she got it from you on Karwa Chauth
Write a letter and pour your heart out. Write whatever you want to telll her- about both of you, about things you like in her, her best expressions, your special moments and your future plans with her. You can make the letter beautiful using coloured pens, stickers, drawings, images and so on. Even if you write a plain handwritten letter expressing your feelings that is also okay
Create a 'Photo Album' with all pictures of your memorable moments that you spent together and gift it to her. Album will become even more special if you could write the date and moment behind every photo signifying that valuable moment
Share a 'Video Message' that you have specially created for your wife to express your feelings for her. Speak your heart out to her and tell her how precious is she to you. Let your feelings flow. Shower all your love for her through that video which she will cherish forever
