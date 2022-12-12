8 Beauty products that promises to work wonder for your skin this winter

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 12, 2022
BiE- Superpower Eternal Youth Cream: promises to reverse signs of ageing and has to be used at night. It is gender inclusive and is available online at INR 2999
Lip & Cheek Tinges and Serums by Forest Troves are vegan and cruelty free beauty products made with natural fruit extracts and are paraben free. You can buy them online at INR 500 onwards
Skin Care Products By iORA is a luxury self-care brand that has newly launched the Prebiotic Skincare Product Range that helps with salon-like grooming treatments. You can buy them online at INR 499 onwards
Inatur Kumkumadi Face Serum is an organic facial serum made with an Ayurvedic formulation of herbs and extracts that work to intensively repairs the skin, clears complexion giving a rejuvenated look. It is available online at INR 585
FCL Oatsilk Body Lotion For Dry Skin promises to relieve and soothe skin while moisturizing for 24 hours to provide lasting protection and skin hydration. It is available online at INR 945
Aroma Magic Under Eye Cream is chemical free and contains fruit extracts that nourishes skin and reduce wrinkles. It is available online at INR 210
Deyga Deep Moisturising Face cream claims to deeply hydrate skin and is available online at INR 790
Minimalist 8% L-Ascorbic Acid Lip Treatment Balm prevents & treats hyperpigmentation, hydrates and softens lips. It is available online at INR 399
Thanks For Reading!