7 Wise & Simple Ways To Save Money Every Month

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 23, 2023
Cooking meals at home: Eating home-cooked food. This will not only save a lot of money that you need to spend on ordered food but at the same time, will be healthy for your digestive system and overall health
Walk or use public transport: Carpooling for daily travel is good for the environment as well as for your pocket. Prefer walking for a short distance or using a bicycle. It also, keeps you active. Use public transport for long distances. They are comparatively cheaper and lead to lesser carbon emissions
Unplug electronics when not in use: Always make it a habit to switch off fans, lights, air conditioners and other appliances when not in use or when you move out from your room. This will cut back your expenses on electricity and good for our planet as well
Use cashback: When you pay through UPI apps or debit card, you get some cashback, points, and rewards; use them for your next purchase wherever applicable
Create and stick to a budget: Make a list of necessary monthly expenses like rent, groceries, travel & medical and subtract it from your salary and after that whatever money you are saving; segregate it into two: savings which shouldn't be touched or used unless emergency and other- for luxuries- the amount of which should be decided judiciously
Cancel unused subscriptions: If you have taken subscriptions of OTT apps but aren't getting time to watch any web series or movies; then instead of wasting money, cancel these subscriptions
Cut back on impulse purchases: Don't purchase things that aren't required just because you are liking them. Refrain from making impulsive purchases. Also, whenever you are using any app for grocery shopping; never do that on an empty stomach; you will end up adding more items to your cart than you actually require and ultimately, will have to pay more on unnecessary stuff
Thanks For Reading!