7 Ways To Naturally Include Vitamin D Rich Foods In Diet

By: Rahul M | June 10, 2025
Egg yolks contain vitamin D, though the amount may vary. On average, one large egg provides around 6% of the recommended daily intake
Milk and milk products like yogurt and cheese contain moderate amounts of vitamin D. While cheese isn't the most concentrated source of vitamin D, it can still contribute to your daily intake
All images from Canva
Mushrooms naturally contain vitamin D when exposed to sunlight or ultraviolet (UV) light during growth
Certain breakfast cereals are fortified with vitamin D. Look for brands that specifically mention vitamin D on the packaging and incorporate them into your morning routine
Spinach is a leavy vegetable that is not exceptionally high in vitamin D, but it does contain a small amount of this nutrient
Broccoli is another cruciferous vegetable that provides a modest amount of vitamin D
Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, trout, and tuna are excellent sources of vitamin D. A 3-ounce (85-gram) serving of cooked salmon can provide over 100% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin D
