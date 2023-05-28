7 ways to include 'Mango' in your diet to make it more nutritious

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 28, 2023

Eating raw or riped mango: Mango is packed with polyphenols that act as antioxidants and thus, has anti-cancer properties

As Mango Custard: Mangoes are high in nutrients especially vitamin C, which increases immunity and helps to lower inflammation

Mango Home-made Ice Cream: It also contains lutein and zeaxanthin which support eye health

As Mango Shake: Mango has a considerable amount of magnesium, folate and vitamin B complex

As Mango Juice: Mango contains digestive enzyme which are essential for effective functioning of the digestive system

'Aam Papad': Mango contains nutrients like magnesium and potassium, which help maintain a healthy blood flow and support heart health

In the form of Mango Pickle: Mango is delicious, versatile, nutritious and easy to add to your diet. Thus, mango is rich in vitamins, minerals & antioxidants, and has several health benefits; so include mango in your diet during this 'Mango Season'

