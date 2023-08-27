7 Vaastu-Approved Paintings For Good Vibes

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 27, 2023

Nature Scenes: Paintings depicting serene natural landscapes, such as mountains, waterfalls, forests, and gardens, are believed to bring positive energy and tranquility into a space

Buddha Painting: A Buddha painting can bring a sense of calm and contentment to your home, especially a meditating Buddha. According to Vaastu, having a Buddha painting at entry points can help keep negativity, unease, and bad energy away

Peacock Painting: In terms of Vaastu, peacock paintings are believed to counteract the negative effects of Planet Rahu, which is linked to a snake's head. It's a good idea to select a painting showing two or more peacocks, as this can bring a sense of harmony to your home

Floral Art: Who doesn't like flowers? A Floral paintings symbolises growth, beauty, and vibrancy. Choose images of fresh, blooming flowers to enhance the aesthetic appeal and positive aura of a room

Water Paintings: Paintings of water bodies like rivers, lakes, and oceans are associated with the flow of positive energy. They can help create a sense of serenity and balance in your home

Horse Paintings: Horses symbolise things like steadiness, courage, strength, and loyalty. They are seen lucky in Vaastu Shastra. Putting up a painting of horses running in the South direction is believed to bring positive effects to different areas of your life

Butterfly Paintings: Butterflies are small and yet one of the most colourful creations of nature. Butterflies symbolise change, happiness, and beauty. These paintings bring luck and are especially helpful for those going through big changes, just like how a caterpillar transforms into a butterfly

Thanks For Reading!

