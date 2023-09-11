7 Vaastu-Approved Nature Paintings For A Positive Home

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 11, 2023
Lush Green Forests: Make sure to bring nature home by adding a paintings of lush green forests in your home. These trees represent growth and promote harmony within the family according to Vaastu
Water: Paintings depicting flowing water, like rivers, waterfalls are believed to bring a sense of serenity and abundance into your home. They symbolise the flow of positive energy and prosperity
Flowering Trees: Artworks featuring flowering trees, like cherry blossoms or fruit-bearing trees, symbolise blossoming of opportunities and growth. These paintings are Vaastu approved and pefect for your home
Sun: Paintings of the rising sun or setting sun signify new beginnings and the end of a fruitful day. They bring positive energy and tranquility to your living space
Birds and Butterflies: Coulourful birds and butterflies are believed to bring joy and positive vibes. According to Vaastu they represent freedom and new opportunities
Mountains and Hills: Paintings of majestic mountains and hills are considered grounding and stable. As per Vaastu, these majestic mountains represent strength and provide a sense of security
Lotus Pond: The lotus flower, India's national flower is highly regarded as a symbol of purity and spiritual awakening in Vaastu. Paintings of lotus ponds can promote spiritual growth and harmony in the home
