7 Unquestionable Lies That Every Man Accepts From His Woman

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 06, 2023
Relationships are dependent on trust but there are certain lies that are accepted in any relationship. And trust us, you are not making any mistake if you are telling these seven lies, your partner has already forgiven you
'I’m almost there' If you think that your man doesn't know when you have just left home to meet him at a cafe, you are mistaken. Most of the time, men know that you are lying
'I’ll be ready in five minutes' You are not going to! Especially if you have kids, you can not get ready in five minutes. This is more of a rhetoric and men know it
'I haven't slept with that many people' This is not about believing, but about not getting into the details about their past relationships. Mostly, men would avoid this conversation, though, when giving away a number, be careful
'I love your family' Building a relationship with someone outside family is a hard work. Not loving the newly inherited family members is natural and most men accept your lie
'My phone died' Lying about your phone’s battery or reception is the only way around becoming a permanent couch surfer and believe us, your partner knows it
'Just kidding' As they say, every joke has some amount of truth. If you said something and regretted later but covered up saying. 'just kidding' isn't going to mend your mistake but it's not going to add to any fuss either
'I’m fine' These two words are typically spoken after an argument when you tell the truth after your partner asks you the same question multiple times
