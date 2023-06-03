Planning to take your crush on a date? Avoid these places; number 11 and 12 will surprise you

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023
We all love watching Hollywood rom-coms and movie romance or ice skating, but in real life, this may be a biggest put off for a girl or even for a boy if you ask him to go for a movie or a mall. Here are some other places which you should definitely avoid for your first date
The beach: This sounds so romantic but it's not a good idea
A club: How would you talk? Where the conversation will go when you to talk? Unless you don't intend to talk at all, you can surely go to a club for your first date
Watching football or cricket on TV: Even if you both are cricket fans, it's not a good idea. You may enjoy watching the match together but conversation between you too is a question
A wedding: This is best when you two are in a relationship. It will be too awkward to answer the same question, 'how did you two meet' to all the relatives and friends. So, avoid it
A zoo: If you have children, then yes, zoo is a good place. It's also a polarising place; some people are okay and some are not
An amusement park: No one wants your date to through up on you or vice versa. It's pretty bad idea
Your home: Why? Make an effort and get up from your couch. Calling someone home for first date is really uncomfortable
The mall: No, you can't do that. Why would you want to spend time checking out the mall and not talk
Temple/church/religious event: This one can even be offensive if it goes against your date's religious beliefs. So, tread carefully
A protest/demonstration/political event: Your inner activist can fight alone on some other occasions. First date is not one of them
Trash picking: You may be environmentally conscious but your date may not like to do it with the same enthusiasm on the first date
