7 Types Of Laziness And How To Overcome Them

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 20, 2023
1. Confusion: "I don't know what to do." The trick is to get started and figure it out along the way. You learn from your mistakes as you grow.
2. Fixed Mindset: "I'm afraid I will fail or look stupid." A fixed mindset means you are afraid to make mistakes and grow. A growth mindset is the cure to this. Understanding that you can grow, change and be better at anything you work consistently.
3. Apathy: "I just don't care about anything." Finding what you care about and working on it or using it as fuel to do what needs to be done.
4. Regret: “I'm too old to get started. It's too late." You can start anytime and at any point in your life- at any age. You still have so much time; better late than never.
5. Neurotic Fear: "I just can't." Instead of reading the book or taking the course that would get you forward, you stay stuck. Doing nothing. Think of those times when you started something new & excelled at things you never could do before and use that as fuel to get started.
6. Identity: "I am just a lazy person." Power lies in words, so be careful how you use them. Once you think you are lazy, everything around you happens to confirm that fact. Say you are tired and your mind starts finding reasons to confirm your bias.
7. Lethargy: "I'm too tired. I don't have the energy." A cure for this is telling yourself "Just one more". Feeling tired after doing 20 pushups? Tell yourself "Just one more". Doing just one more would prove to you & to your mind that you have all the energy and enthusiasm you need to do what needs to be done.
