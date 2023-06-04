8 Japanese Techniques to overcome laziness

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 04, 2023
Ikigai: Discover your purpose in life. Determine the reason you wake up each morning. Choose something that aligns with your strengths, passions, and the world's needs. This is what give life its meaning
Kaizen: Focus on small improvements every day. You don't have to do everything at once, just aim to make progress little by little
Hara Hachi Bu: Don't stuff yourself. Eat until you are 80% full and you will feel more energized throughout the day
Wabi-sabi: Embrace imperfection! Instead of stressing over every little detail, remember it is better that things get done even if not perfectly, so go ahead and take action
Pomodoro Technique: Work for 25 minutes, take a break for 5, then repeat. This helps you stay focused and avoid burnout. It's a game-changer for productivity
Forest Bathing: It is spending time in nature. It's scientifically proven to reduce stress and improve your mood. You should take a walk in the park, breathe in fresh air, and let nature recharge you
Kakeibo: Make a budget and stick to it. When your finances are in order, you'll feel less stressed and more motivated to tackle your goals
Shoshin: Approach tasks with a beginner's mindset. Don't worry about being perfect or having all the answers; just be open to learning and trying new things
