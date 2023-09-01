7 To-Do-List For Brides Who Are Going To Get Married Within Two Weeks To Make Your Wedding Day Stress-Free

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 01, 2023
If you are one of those brides who also, has to manage a lot of things for your D-day; you can make a to-do list for things to be done within two weeks from your wedding date. This will ensure that you stay stress-free on your big day
All pics credit: Canva
Confirm all bookings- photographers, flowers, catering, hotel, travel, beauty treatments and anything else; so that you don't have to face any hassle during the main event
Assign a friend or a relative responsibility to return all the hired dressing-up items to the beautician
Get packing done for your honeymoon- clothes, sunscreen and all other travel essentials. Keep a first-aid kit too
Pack all clothes- sarees, ethnic wear and all other essentials for the first day of your marriage and the subsequent few days. Keep all matching accessories with these outfits
You can discuss with your wedding photographer if there are certain type of photographs that you want to get clicked with your partner on your wedding day
Get all pooja items purchased and packed so that you don't forget any for your wedding rituals
Make sure that your wedding outfit- be it a lehenga or saree is ready. Blouse fitting is proper and keep everything ready including other essentials- accessories and footwear
Try to remain stress-free, breathe and let go of all anxieties
