5 Weather-Friendly Budget Wedding Destinations To Make Your Big Day Just Like In Made In Heaven

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 27, 2023
Unlike the recent web series Made In Heaven, you too can have a destination wedding at places other than shown in the web series. These places are weather friendly as well as budget friendly; take a look
WedMePlz
Kerala known for its scenic natural beauty and backwater could become a backdrop for your big day. You can host a wedding reception, sangeet and haldi festivities and take vows at such a location
Pic credit: Wedding sutra
Himachal Pradesh surrounded by majestic Himalayas is a mesmerising place that can serve as your wedding backdrop where you can take 7 pheres with your would-be life partner
Pic credit: WeddingWire.in
Pune enjoys pleasant weather all around the year and could be an ideal city for your destination wedding. You can go for booking a fort in or near Pune or any other resorts
Pic credit: book my wed
Little off-beat but Andaman & Nicobar Islands with its picturesque beaches, and turquoise blue waters is a wonderful location for a destination wedding and budget friendly as well. The coconut tree plantations and white sand beaches also, add to the backdrop of a breezy cool wedding and will definitely, be a memorable experience
Pic credit: Destination Wedding
Mysore with Mysore Palace and other palaces like Lalitha Mahal Palace can make your wedding look grand and royal. The city is also, weather friendly with good weather throughout the year
Pic credit: Wikimedia Commons
Thanks For Reading!