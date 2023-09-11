7 Times Rishi Sunak & Akshata Murthy Gave Cute 'Couple Goals' During G20 Summit

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 11, 2023
UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, and his wife, Akshata Murty's heartwarming moments during the G20 Summit gave major 'couple goals'. Akshata was seen adjusting Rishi Sunak's tie in the plane before they stepped out of the plane after reaching India. Many such moments during their trip highlighted the strong bond between the couple
The couple visited the Akshardham Temple in East Delhi. A cute picture of them sharing a red umbrella has won many hearts
Inside the temple, they were seen performing the 'aarti' together and offered flowers to all the idols in the temple
Mr Sunak and Ms Murty were seen interacting with the students at the British Council India and their candid pictures were captured during an official visit ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi
There they met children taking part in UK-funded programmes that support computer coding and language skills. Akshata was even seen playing football with the local schoolchildren at the British Council
This adorable picture of the duo smiling at each other as they entered the venue. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wore a black suit with a maroon tie, wife Akshata's Murty outfit wore a multi-hued dress, which gave Indo-western appeal during the G20 Gala Dinner at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi
As the couple boarded their flight back to the UK, Akshata wore a pink sheer organza silk saree and Mr Rishi, as always, was seen in a suave black tuxedo while they bid adieu to India
