7 Times Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor gave us major 'Couple Goals'

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 29, 2023
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have always displayed their love for each other on social media. Here are 7 times these love birds set some major 'Couple goal'
This twinning moment in teal colour pantsuit is just sophisticate yet adorable that was loved by all
The couple has their selfie game on point. This particular mirror selfie is just gorgeous
Watching a football game together for the first time is always special. Here is the couple setting up this major couple goal for all
Shopping selfie is something we all love, but these two just do it with so much style with their street style and caps on
The black and white combination is winning hearts for sure
Colour coordinated outfits with your partner is something every couple does, but take a cue from Malaika and Arjun on how to nail it
