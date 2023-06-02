By: FPJ Web Desk | June 02, 2023
It takes time to form a relationship, be in a relationship and efforts to maintain a smooth relationship. So, women, you would never want to ruin your beautiful relationship by saying something that could hurt your man and leave a forever impact or even break your relationship. So, be mindful of your words; here are 7 things you should never say to the man in your life
I hate your mom: You (Woman) won't like him saying that for your mom, right? So, don't ask him ever to choose between you and his mom. His mom is an integral part of his life and as important as you are and you need to understand that
Complimenting his friend for his looks: Eg: Your friend is handsome; not good! Would you like if he says that your friend is beautiful? And keep praising her for her looks
Sometimes you tend to remind me of my ex: Past relationships need to be buried and forgotten; never bring that up and ruin your present one for something that not even exist
Asking your man about his past relationships: That isn't the part of his life anymore unless you are ready to talk about your past relationships as well but that discussion is often useless and can cause friction in your relationship
Be a man: Highly offensive statement that can lower his self-esteem and his respect for you
Comparing him with others: Eg: Your best friend's boyfriend or husband. No one is perfect nor the people you are comparing your partner with are. Everyone looks good in the outer world but in reality, every person has their flaws. So, stop drawing comparison; instead you can have a healthy discussion where you can convey to him your expectations, things you don't like about him and you can help him work on them
All men are jerks: Then, why did you choose to be with him as well in the first place? You need to change your mindset, take your time, understand and analyse the situation that is causing you to think the same about your man and then, talk patiently to him and then, come to conclusion. But, please refrain yourself from saying such strong words that could spoil your relationship with him
Relationship is a team effort, it cannot rely on one person; you also, need to ensure that you are giving your best in your relationship and same goes for him. You collectively, need to work on your relationship to run it smoothly
