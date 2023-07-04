7 Things You Should Definitely Avoid Doing On An Airplane

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 04, 2023
Don’t close the overhead bins: It's not a help when you close the over head bins by yourself, let the flight crew make that determination
Don't wear contact lenses: The air in the cabin is very dray and causes irritation to your eyes. If you fall asleep contacts can be irritating, instead choose to wear glasses
Don't drink soda: Keep your stomach settled with water as increase in altitude may cause intestinal gas to expand up to thirty percent
Keep your skincare handy: A sunblock is a good idea when flying in the day time to protect your skin from radiation. You will also need to moisturise to prevent parched and itchy skin from the airplane's pressurised air
Don't fall asleep against the window: That zone is full of germs as you don't know how many people have leaned against that wall. Similarly, when using the bathroom, don't touch the flush directly and use paper towel to press it
Don't fall asleep before takeoff: It will be harder for you to equalize the pressure in your ears if you fall asleep before takeoff. If you’re prone to flight-induced headaches, hold off until your ears pop
Drink enough water: Airplane cabins have low humidity to mimic the highest altitude humans can breath at. Therefore, it's important to drink plenty of water throughout the flight
