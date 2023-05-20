7 Superfoods that can help you relieve stress

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 20, 2023

Berries: including blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are a great source of vitamin C, which is linked to reducing stress to a great extent. Especially blueberries rich in antioxidants are known to provide relief from stress and anxiety

Dark chocolate: helps relieve stress by reducing the level of cortisol in the body. Look for dark chocolaye with a cocoa content of 70 percent or higher

Chamomile tea: is known to relieve stress and migraine-type headaches with its wonderful sedative and muscle-relaxing properties. Sip a cup before bed after a stressful day

Avocados: contain healthy fats, fibre, vitamins C and B6 which lowers stress levels and keep blood pressure levels in check

Garlic: is high in sulfur compounds that help increase levels of glutathione. This antioxidant is part of our body’s first line of defence against stress

Sunflower seeds: are a rich source of fat-soluble vitamin E which acts as a powerful antioxidant and is essential for mental health. They are also high in other stress-reducing nutrients, including magnesium, manganese, selenium, zinc, vitamin B complex and copper

Chickpeas: are packed with stress-fighting vitamins and minerals, including magnesium, potassium, vitamin B complex, zinc, selenium, manganese, and copper. They are also rich in L-tryptophan, which our body needs to produce mood-regulating neurotransmitters. Research has found that diets rich in plant proteins like chickpeas may help boost brain health and improve mental performance

