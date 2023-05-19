10 essential checkups all mothers should consider for optimal health

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 19, 2023
Diabetes: You can go for blood tests such as fasting plasma glucose (FPG) test, oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT), and glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) test
Mammogram: Every woman should undergo regular screenings. Expert examinations can identify issues like lumps, pain, or discharge, and seeking professional help is recommended when in doubt
Thyroid: Sometimes sudden weight gain or weight loss can be a significant indicator of the thyroid condition. Tests to undergo for thyroid include TSH (Thyroid-stimulating hormone) test or the T4 (Thyroxine) test or the overall thyroid profile test
Hypertension: Women, particularly those above age 35, should get their blood pressure vitals checked at regular intervals of time. The normal blood pressure range is considered 120/80
Cholesterols: Lipid test measures levels of good and bad cholesterol, total cholesterol, and triglycerides which is essential for every woman. Having excessive levels of cholesterol can result in the risk of heart problems and even stroke because cholesterol can accumulate in the blood vessels
Vitamin D: As women age, their ability to produce Vitamin D decreases, which can lead to pain in limbs, frequent fractures, or low bone density. Therefore, it is recommended to consult a physician for testing, especially if any of these symptoms are noticed
Pap Smear: To ensure early detection of cervical cancer, women over 30 years old should visit their gynaecologist regularly for a full pelvic exam and a Pap smear test. Indian women can avoid this preventable cause of death by receiving the HPV vaccine, which is recommended for girls under 14 years of age in a two-dose regimen. Even if vaccinated, women who have been sexually active for more than 3 years should still undergo a Pap smear test as advised
Bone Mineral Density Test: To identify the bone's strength and the risk of fractures, women who have attained menopause or have had a fracture are advised to undergo a bone mineral density test called the DEXA scan. Experts suggest undergoing this test every five years once a woman turns 40
Complete Blood Count: A vital blood test for women as it helps identify various health conditions, including anaemia, infections, and blood disorders
Allergies: Allergen-specific IgE testing is crucial for diagnosing allergies in both men and women, but it holds particular significance for women who are pregnant or planning to conceive. If a woman is breastfeeding, knowing her specific allergens can help her avoid consuming foods or substances that could cause an allergic reaction in her infant
