7 Stylish and comfy looks perfect for Mother's Day 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 11, 2023

Take a cue from Alia Bhatt and wear a dress to enjoy your brunch

New moms can take inspiration from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's flowing long dress

Dia Mirza gives some serious fashion goals in this green pant suit

Shilpa Shetty looks like a Greek Goddess in this asymmetrical white shirt dress

Neena Gupta looks lovely in thhis printed Red Salwar Kameez thta can be worn in every occasion

Mira Rajput's look in this printed dress is perfect for your Mother's Day plans

Take a cue from Bhavna Pandey and try pairing a solid colour jumpsuit with a blazer to elevate your look

