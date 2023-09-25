7 Stunning Paintings By French Artist Théodore Géricault

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 25, 2023
French artist Théodore Géricault, born on September 26th in 1791 is known for his famous paintings during the Romantic movement. On his birth anniversary let's check out 7 timeless paintings by the renowned artist
Portrait of Théodore Géricault by Horace Vernet
'The Raft of the Medusa' in 1818 is Géricault's most popular an dtalked about painting. It features a gruesome mass of figures afloat at sea, some dead
Wikiart
'Insane Woman' in 1822 is from a series of work Géricault did on the mentally ill. This popular potrait id is housed in Musée des Beaux-Arts de Lyon in France
Wikiart
'Shipwreck' in 1824 is another stunning oil-in canvas painting by the French artist that emphasises on the sea waves and wrek caused by it
Wikiart
'Charging Chasseur' in 1812 is a classic large-scale portrait by Géricault featuring an officer in the French Imperial Guard charging away from the viewer
Wikiart
Géricault was reallly interested in potraits! 'Potrait of Mustapha' is another popular potraits by the artist, where he potraits a real Turkish man named Mustapha who had been shipwrecked in France
Wikiart
'Evening' in 1818 is a landscape painting of an idealised Italian setting
Wikiart
'Two post-horses at the stable' in 1823 is another marvellous oil-in canvas painting by the artist
Wikiart
