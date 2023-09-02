7 Simple Hacks To Fix Cooking Mistakes For Amateur Chefs

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 02, 2023
Over-Salting Food: If you accidentally oversalt a dish, add a small amount of a neutral ingredient like potato. This ingredients will help dilute the excess salt. You can adjust the taste accordingly
Burning Garlic or Onions: If you've burned garlic or onions, discard them and start with fresh ones. Burnt garlic and onions can impart a bitter taste to your dish that's challenging to fix
Overcooked Vegetables: If you have overcooked your vegetables, immediately transfer them to a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process. This will help retain their vibrant colour and crispness. When serving, you can briefly reheat them in hot water or a saute pan
Bitter Coffee: If your coffee turns out too bitter, try adding a pinch of salt to it. Salt can help counteract the bitterness without making the coffee taste salty. Start with a small pinch, stir, and taste. Adjust as needed until you achieve the desired balance
Thickened Sauce: If your sauce or gravy has become too thick, gradually add a small amount of liquid (water, milk or broth) while stirring constantly until you reach the desired consistency. This will help thin it out without diluting the flavour too much
Burnt Bottom of a Dish: If the bottom of your bowl for your baked dish is burnt, carefully scrape off the burnt portion, and transfer the rest to a clean serving dish. Cover any remaining burnt areas with a garnish or additional sauce to disguise it
Sticky Rice: If your rice turns out too sticky, spread it out on a parchment or baking sheet and let it cool for a few minutes. Then, gently fluff it with a fork. This should help separate the grains
Thanks For Reading!