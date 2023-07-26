7 Signs Of Heat Damaged Hair

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 26, 2023
Dryness and dullness: The cuticles of your hair are what make it shiny. When the cuticles are damaged, the hair loses its shine. After the hair wash, the hair should look brighter and shinier than it was. If it's dull, that's one of the first signs of heat damaged hair. Dryness also contributes to dull hair
Split ends & Breakage: Heat damaged hair loses elasticity because applying heat on a regular basis affects the hair’s ability to retain moisture, often resulting in split ends. Split ends weaken the structure of the hair, which increases the chances of hair breakage
Flyaways: Often a sign of breakage that stand up after breaking off near the roots, Flyaways can be difficult to manage. It can affect the overall look of the hair, especially if one is trying for a sleek and polished style
Rough texture: To determine if the texture has changed, one can run the fingers through the hair. Heat damaged curly hair may lose its spring and not bounce back the way it did when the hair was healthy. Damaged straight hair can go from feeling smooth and silky to feeling rough and coarse
Knots and tangles: Hair cuticles are made up of 'shingles' and when the hair cuticles become damaged, the shingles begin to stick out, causing strands of hair to easily knot with other strands. Knots and tangles make brushing or combing the hair more difficult and can lead to further breakage
Incorrect hair colour: Heat damaged hair can't properly retain colour. If your hair has become too porous, it might absorb too much of the dye and make the colour darker than you have desired for. Your hair colour might also fade faster than normal as it releases more colour during hair wash.
Hair loss: The average person has approximately 80,000 to 120,000 hairs on their head. Hair strands grow for 2 to 6 years, and it's normal to shed hairs. If one has heat damaged hair, the strands are weaker therefore, one might witness more hair loss
Thanks For Reading!