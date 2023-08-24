7 Motivating Vikram Sarabhai Quotes To Fuel Your Ambitions

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 24, 2023
After Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on Moon's south pole, let us look back at some quotes by the father of the Indian space programme Vikram Sarabhai. "He who can listen to the music in the midst of noise can achieve great things"
"I also believe that a person who does not have respect for time, and does not have a sense of timing, can achieve little"
A picture of Vikram Sarabhai with a young Abdul Kalam. "….choosing to lead one kind of life means putting aside the desire to pursue other options"
"..with adequate support, confrontation at the right time pays off"
"One wants permissive individuals who do not have a compelling need to reassure themselves that they are leaders"
"failure is not about not succeeding. Rather it is about not putting in your bet effort and not contributing, however modestly, to the common good"
"But we are convinced that if we are to play a meaningful role nationally, and in the community of nations, we must be second to none in the application of advanced technologies to the real problems of man and society"
