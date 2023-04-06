7 Places to visit in West Bengal's Dooars region

Fagu Tea Estate loacated near Malbazar is a beautiful Tea estate. It is about 100 years old and was built during the British Colonial Era

Jaldapara National Park is one of the most popular tourist spots in Dooars. The sanctuary is home to rare one-horned rhino, bison, leopard, spotted deer, sambar, reptiles, and a variety of birds

Gorumara National Park situated at the foot hills of Eastern Himalaya in Terai region is famous for its Elephant safaris and one horned Rhinos

Jayanti is a small forest village located along the Jayanti River, forming a natural border with the Bhutan hills. It is popular for its beautiful landscape and wild fountains

Buxa Tiger Reserve situated 10 km away from Alipurduar is home to the Royal Bengal Tiger

Chapramari Wildlife Sanctuary gives a breathtaking view of forests against the backdrop of the Kanchenjungha. It is known for its elephant, gaur, leopard etc

Samsing Village, located at an altitude of 3,000ft is an offbeat destination. The place is known for its hills and tea gardens

