7 Places to visit at Shakespeare's home town, Stratford-upon-Avon in England

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 22, 2023

William Shakespeare, an English playwright, poet and actor, was born on 23rd April. On his birth anniversary, let us look at the places to visit at his home town Stratford-upon-Avon

William Shakespeare's Tudor family home in Henley Street, Stratford-upon-Avon is the most visited place in this small town. The reknowned writer was born at the half-timbered house that is open all year round

Holy Trinity Church, nestled on the banks of river Avon is the place where Shakespeare was baptised, where he worshipped and was buried

staycotswold

Stratford Butterfly Farm is the UK’s largest tropical butterfly paradise. You can see world’s most spectacular and colourful butterflies flying around this tropical environment

staycotswold

Tudor World is a living history museum that features interactive elements. The museum hosts tours throughout the year and has special events around Halloween and Christmas

staycotswold

River Avon flows through the heart of Stratford-upon-Avon, you cannot miss cruising through the river. The 3 hour round trip travels along the river to Luddington and back

staycotswold

Anne Hathaway's Cottage where she lived before her marriage to William Shakespeare is another ladmark that one must visit. This beautiful thatched farmhouse is open from March to November

Royal Shakespeare Theatre is a perfect place to catch 'the Royal Shakespeare Company' plays

Royal Shakespeare Company

