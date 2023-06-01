7 Places to enjoy scrumptious Thalis in Mumbai that you simply cannot miss

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023

Shree Thaker Bhojanalay is one of the oldest eateries in Mumbai that serve a lip smacking Veg thali

Aaswad Upahar & Mithai Gruh at Dadar serves one of the best veg Maharashtrian thali in Mumbai that you definetely need to try

A.Rama Nayak & sons located in Matunga is the perfect spot to enjoy the authentic South Indina Thali

Maharaja Bhog that serves authentic Rajathani Thali has many outlets across Mumbai, you cannot miss this yummy thali

Chetana Restaurant at Fort is another restaurant that serves Gujarati Thali

Pancham Puriwala at Fort area serves one of the best thalis in Mumbai. Make sure to have their Aamras during the summer months

Malwani Aswad at Vile Parle serves the best Malvani thali in Mumbai

