7 Paintings Of Rabindranath Tagore's Nephew 'Abanindranath' You Must Revisit On His Birth Anniversary

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 06, 2023
Abanindranath, the nephew of Noble laureate Rabindranath Tagore, was one of the early Indian artists to gain international recognition.
On his birth anniversary i.e. August 7, 2023, take a look at some of the artist's noteworthy paintings - from 'Birth of Krishna' to 'Passing of Shahjahan.'
(1) Birth of Krishna
(2) Rabindranath in the role of blind singer
(3) My Mother
(4) Invocation of Ganesha
(5) Jesus Christ
(6) Mask: from a full moon
(7) Passing of Shahjahan
