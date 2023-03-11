7 Iconic paintings of Kolkata-born artist Ganesh Pyne you must revisit on his death anniversary

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 11, 2023
Ganesh Pyne (June 11, 1937 – March 12, 2013) was an Indian painter born in Kolkata, West Bengal. At 9, he faced trauma due to a series of unfortunate events including his father's demise, Calcutta riots, and the Indian partition that had a lasting impact on his life and work.
Most of this artworks portray the divine, apes, skeletons, flowers, and other observations from around. The paintings are mostly believed to be "dark" in expression and emotion. Take a look at some of his iconic contributions.
Hanuman
Lakshmi Emerging
Ape And The Flower
The Skeleton
The Masks
Bir Bahadur
Panchali