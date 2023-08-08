7 Outfits From Hrithik Roshan- Preity Zinta's Iconic Koi Mil Gaya That Capture The 2000s Fashion

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 08, 2023
Hrithik Roshan- Preity Zinta's Iconic Koi Mil Gaya celebrates its 20th anniversary today. The film that introduced us to Jaddo and his adventures. Here are some of the iconic dresses from the film that capture the 2000s fashion
'Its Magic' the popular dance number that is still a crowd favourite, had Hrithik Roshan dance wearing a blue shirt with red pants
Who can ever forget the iconic sweater ovber shirt look of Hrithik? In the movie he has sported this look quite some times
The bob cut hair and this pretty halter neck floral dress is something every girl wanted to own in the 2000s
Red collared T-shirt paird up with the cap is something we all owned as kids in the 90s and 2000s
How can we forget this simple yet stunning fashion. Preity's black maxi dress and Hrithik's blazer look with a stripped tie was a fan favourite
Denim Dungree is a clothing that is a must have for evryone who loves outdoors. Preity's dungree look was a popular amongst everyone
