6 Classic Outfits From Hrithik Roshan's Wardrobe To Bookmark This Wedding Season

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 11, 2023

A classic three piece suit with a bold tie is perfect for the engagement and cocktail parties

Simple plain white kurta can be paired with pastel colour bandi

Fusion fashion is in right now and you can definetely take a cue from the Greek God of Bollywood on how to pair a jacket with a kurta

Classic three piece suit with a black bow tie can never go wrong

Bold nehru jacket with white krta paired with white churidar looks amazing for haldi functions

Tshit with blazer is another combo that can never go wrong. It checks the comfort and style

