7 Oldest Rivers In The World

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 10, 2023
Finke River located in Australia is believed to be the oldest river in the world. While the Finke River’s exact age is unknown, it is at least over 300 million years old and some of the oldest parts of the river may be over 340 million years old
New River in the United States of America is said to be as old as 300-360 million years. The river flows in the state of Northern Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia
Meuse in Europe is said to be almost 340 million years old from the Paleozoic era. The river originating from France, flows through Belgium, Netherlands and finally drains into the North Sea making the delta of Rhine- Meuse- Scheldt
French Broad River located in United States of America is around 300 million years old. The beautiful river flows 351 kilometres or 218 miles in the states of North Carolina and Tennessee
Susquehanna River is another river from the United States of America that is over 300 million years old. The river is 444 miles in length and is the longest river in Northeast and Upland South
River Rhine, Europe is 240 million years old. The river is said to be formed in the Triassic, and is possibly older in case it dissected the mountains uplifted during the Hercynian orogeny
Nile River is the longest river in Africa at 6,853 km (4,258 mi) in length. The river is estimated to be at least 30 million years old and first started to form when the Mediterranean Sea started to evaporate
Thanks For Reading!