7 Natural Ways To Include Vitamin D In Your Daily Diet

Milk and milk products like yogurt and cheese contain moderate amounts of vitamin D. While cheese isn't the most concentrated source of vitamin D, it can still contribute to your daily intake. Use cheese in sandwiches, pasta dishes, or as a topping for salads
Egg yolks contain vitamin D, though the amount may vary. On average, one large egg provides around 6% of the recommended daily intake
Mushrooms naturally contain vitamin D when exposed to sunlight or ultraviolet (UV) light during growth. You can use these mushrooms in various dishes to increase your vitamin D intake
Spinach is a leavy vegetable that is not exceptionally high in vitamin D, but it does contain a small amount of this nutrient. Incorporate spinach into your salads, omelets, or stir fry it as a side dish to add a little extra vitamin D to your meals
Certain breakfast cereals are fortified with vitamin D. Look for brands that specifically mention vitamin D on the packaging and incorporate them into your morning routine
Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, trout, and tuna are excellent sources of vitamin D. A 3-ounce (85-gram) serving of cooked salmon can provide over 100% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin D
Broccoli is another cruciferous vegetable that provides a modest amount of vitamin D. Add steamed or roasted broccoli to your meals, or use it as a healthy snack with hummus or dip
