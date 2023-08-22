7 Kitchen Herbs That You Can Grow For A Flavourful Home Garden

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 22, 2023
Basil: Known for being an aromatic herb, Basil thrives in sunlight and well-drained soil. The vibrant leaves of this herb are perfect for adding a fresh and fragrant touch to your food, especially salads and sauces
Parsley: This mild flavour plant is versatile in its usage. It grows in both sunny and shaded areas and is best added as garnish to starters like salads, soups
Mint: This refreshing herb is full for aroma and can be grown anywhere, including a pot or a hanging baskets. The leaves are mostly used to enhance the flavours of beverages, desserts and other dishes. Mint also has a lot of health benefits
Thyme: The hardy herb, Thyme can tolerate drier conditions. The leaves add a touch of depth and look to a variety of dishes including roasts, stews and sauces
Chives: This easy to grow herb has a delicate flavour like onion. Chives are mostly used to enhance the taste of salads, creamy dips, and omelets
Rosemary: Thrives in sunlight and well-drained soil, Rosemary is a fragrant herb with woody stems. The herb is excellent when added to vegetables, meats, and breads for offering a robust flavour to the dish
Oregano: Known as a staple for Italian and Mediterranean cuisine, Oregano thrives in sunlight and well-drained soil. Sprinkle some Oregano on pizzas, and pasta sauces to make them delightful
Thanks For Reading!