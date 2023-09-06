7 Natural Remedies To Get Rid Of Headaches

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2023
Drink Water: Dehydration is a common trigger for headaches. Make sure you are drinking enough water throughout the day. It is important to have water in regular interval of time to get rid of the headache
Ginger: Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and may help reduce headache pain. You can make ginger tea by adding fresh ginger slices in hot water or consume it in various forms, such as ginger capsules or candies
Lavender Oil: Lavender oil has calming and soothing properties. You can inhale the aroma by adding a few drops to a bowl of hot water or use it in a diffuser. You can also apply diluted lavender oil on your temples and gently massaging it to relieve tension headaches
Caffeine: While excessive caffeine intake can trigger headaches, moderate amounts of caffeine can actually help get some relief. It constricts blood vessels, which can reduce the intensity of headaches. A cup of black tea may be really beneficial for theat headache
Acupressure: There are pressure points on your body that, when stimulated, may help relieve headache pain. One common pressure point is the space between your thumb and index finger. Apply firm pressure in a circular motion for a few minutes on both hands. Try out is for a quick remedy for a headache
Magnesium: You can try to take Magnesium Supplements to get relief from a headache. It is an important mineral for muscle and nerve function, and deficiencies can lead to headaches. You can also try to increase your magnesium intake by eating magnesium-rich foods like almonds, spinach, and pumpkin seeds
Sleep: Last but not the least, if nothing works, just go to sleep. Sleep will help you get rid of the stubborn headache and you can get up with a fresher mind and body
